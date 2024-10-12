Home
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

HTML tutorial
Baba Siddique, NCP Leader Shot Dead In Mumbai: Lilavati Hospital

Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passed away during treatment, Lilavati Hospital confirmed on Saturday. He was shot by unidentified assailants in Mumbai’s Bandra East area and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Despite medical efforts, Siddique succumbed to his injuries during treatment, officials reported.

Siddique, who had served as a three-time MLA from Bandra West, was associated with the Congress for 48 years before leaving the party in February to join Ajit Pawar’s NCP. His son, Zeeshan Siddique, was expelled from Congress in August.

#UPDATE | Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passes away: Lilavati Hospital https://t.co/P0VWePWldd

— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024

NCP expresses shock

Two suspects have been taken into custody. The shooting took place during Dussehra and just months before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are expected later this year.

NCP spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav, expressing shock at the incident, stated that Siddique had not previously mentioned receiving any threats.

Shiv Sena (UBT) calls for the resignation of Devendra Fadnavis

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey called for the resignation of state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, criticizing the state of law and order and claiming that criminals operate without fear.

He stated, “If former MLAs are not safe in our city Mumbai, if leaders of the government are not safe then how will this government protect the common people? If they cannot keep their MLAs and former ministers safe then Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign. He has no right to continue as the Home Minister. Eknath Shinde has no right to continue as the CM of the state. There is firing on the streets of Mumbai in broad daylight. Three rounds are being fired and people are being shot at… Is this law and order?… The criminals have no fear… The policies of the Mahayuti and BJP had maligned the politics…”

Who is Baba Siddique?

Siddique was elected as an MLA for Bandra West in 1999, 2004, and 2009, and served as a minister of state for food, civil supplies, labor, and the FDA from 2004 to 2008.

In addition to his political career, Siddique is known for hosting grand social events. One notable event was an iftar party in 2013, where he helped reconcile a long-standing cold war between Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Read More: Who Is Baba Siddique? Maharashtra Ex Minister Shot At In Mumbai

Filed under

Baba Siddique Baba Siddique dies Baba Siddique Shot Baba Siddique shot dead Baba SiddiqueShots fired at NCP Leader
