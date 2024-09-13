Bail Granted! Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail In The Excise Policy Case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the ongoing Delhi excise policy case. The decision follows a period of intense legal proceedings and a reserved verdict since September 5, after the court had heard arguments from both Kejriwal’s and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) counsels.

Court Proceedings and Objections

The Supreme Court’s verdict came after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the CBI, raised objections to Kejriwal’s approach. Raju contended that Kejriwal had bypassed the trial court for bail and instead directly approached the Delhi High Court before escalating the matter to the apex court. The court had considered these arguments in its deliberations before delivering its judgment.

Also read: Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Cites Probe Delays and Long Jail Time in Granting Bail to Key Accused

Reactions from noted leaders

As the news of the bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal spreads like wildfire, noted AAP leaders and political figures react to the Supreme Court’s Verdict. AAP leader Raghav Chaddha welcomed the Delhi CM as he said “Welcome back Arvind Kejriwal, we missed you! Truth may be troubled but not defeated! Finally, the Honorable Supreme Court has given its verdict freeing Delhi’s son Arvind Kejriwal from the shackles of jail. Thanks to the Honorable Supreme Court!”

Welcome back Arvind Kejriwal, we missed you! सत्य परेशान हो सकता है मगर पराजित नहीं! अंततः माननीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली के बेटे अरविंद केजरीवाल को जेल की बेड़ियों से आजाद करने का फैसला सुना दिया है। माननीय Supreme Court का शुक्रिया! — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 13, 2024

Subsequently, AAP leader Manish Sisodia stated that the truth has once again prevailed. “Today again, truth has won in the fight against lies and conspiracies. Once again, I salute the thinking and foresight of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, who 75 years ago had strengthened the common man against any future dictator,” he posted on the social media platform X. In another tweet, he stated, ” Satyamev Jayate – The locks of the dictator’s prison were broken by the power of truth.”

झूँठ और साज़िशों के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में आज पुनः सत्य की जीत हुई है. एक बार पुनः नमन करता हूँ बाबा साहेब अंबेडकर जी की सोच और दूरदर्शिता को, जिन्होंने 75 साल पहले ही आम आदमी को किसी भावी तानाशाह के मुक़ाबले मज़बूत कर दिया था. pic.twitter.com/2yJDqz2W6w — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 13, 2024

In addition, AAP leader Atishi also rejoiced the Delhi MC’s freedom as she tweeted on the X. “Satyamev Jayate..Truth may be troubled, not defeated.”

Background of the Case

Kejriwal’s legal troubles began with his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, 2023. This arrest was related to a money laundering investigation concerning alleged irregularities in the now-canceled Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. The case further escalated when the CBI arrested Kejriwal on June 26, 2023, while he was still in the ED’s custody.

Overview of the Delhi Excise Policy

The Delhi excise policy introduced in 2021-22 was designed to rejuvenate the city’s liquor trade by replacing the old sales-volume-based regime with a license fee system. The policy aimed to enhance the customer experience by eliminating outdated store features and promoting more modern retail environments. However, the policy was subsequently scrapped following a request from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities.

Allegations Against Kejriwal

The ED has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Kejriwal, received kickbacks amounting to ₹100 crore to finalize the excise policy. Additionally, it is claimed that a significant portion of these funds was used to support the party’s electoral campaign in Goa.

Implications and Future Developments

The Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Kejriwal marks a crucial moment in the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings surrounding the excise policy case. The case has drawn considerable public and political attention, reflecting broader concerns about governance and legal accountability. As the investigation continues, the implications for Kejriwal and the AAP will likely unfold in the coming months, with potential impacts on both the political landscape and the legal framework governing such cases.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing: Supreme Court Set to Deliver Verdict on Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail Plea in Delhi Excise Policy Case