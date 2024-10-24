Bengaluru Building Collapse: CM Announces Ex-Gratia Of 5 Lakhs

In the aftermath of the tragic collapse of a seven-story under-construction building in Babusapalya, East Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation package for the families of the victims.

On Wednesday, he pledged Rs 5 lakh for each of the families who lost loved ones in the incident, with Rs 3 lakh coming from the Labour Department and Rs 2 lakh from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

During a site visit on Thursday, the Chief Minister confirmed that eight people have been found dead, while two more bodies are believed to be trapped under the debris. He also assured that the government would cover the medical expenses of those injured in the collapse.

Siddaramaiah instructed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to hold officials accountable, criticizing the handling of the illegal construction site. “The suspension of the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) is not sufficient. The zonal commissioner must also be issued a notice for allowing construction on this illegal site,” he said, emphasizing the need for stricter oversight and accountability in such cases.

The collapse has raised concerns about construction safety and regulation enforcement in the city, and the investigation is ongoing.

