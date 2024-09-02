Bengal Government Bill Against Rapists, Murderers To Be Called As ‘Aparajita’

Monday, September 2, 2024

The Mamata Banerjee government has scheduled a special legislative session on Monday, September 2, to introduce a significant Bill that seeks to impose the death penalty for individuals convicted of rape and murder.

The proposed legislation, titled the ‘Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill 2024,’ is a direct response to the public outcry following the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The Bill aims to amend existing laws to ensure that those found guilty of such heinous crimes face the most severe punishment. The West Bengal Legislative Assembly will discuss the proposed legislation, with the Business Advisory Committee scheduled to meet today to determine the duration of the debate. According to insider reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to support the Bill.

The move to introduce this Bill was cleared by the West Bengal cabinet on August 28. State Agriculture Minister Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay confirmed that the Bill would be presented to the Assembly on September 3. The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is committed to amending current laws to ensure that capital punishment is enforced for rape convicts. CM Banerjee reiterated her administration’s zero-tolerance policy toward sexual violence, emphasizing the necessity of stricter legal measures.

In addition to the legislative efforts, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting an investigation into the rape and murder case, as ordered by the Calcutta High Court. The probe is also examining alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The CBI’s investigation has already led to the arrest of a civic volunteer from Kolkata Police in connection with the crime.

