Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been suspended by West Bengal’s Health Department following his recent arrest in connection with alleged financial irregularities during his tenure. The suspension was announced a day after Ghosh was taken into custody, marking a significant development in the ongoing corruption investigation.

The official suspension order, issued under Rule 9 (1c) of the West Bengal Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1971, stated, “In view of the ongoing criminal investigation against Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, Prof (Dr) Ghosh is placed under suspension with immediate effect.”

Ghosh’s arrest and subsequent suspension stem from accusations of financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College. He was initially removed from his position at RG Kar Hospital when the alleged crimes came to light. However, in a controversial move by the Mamata Banerjee-led government, Ghosh was quickly reinstated in a similar role at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. This decision sparked widespread protests, leading to Ghosh being placed on indefinite leave while the corruption inquiry is underway.

The investigation gained momentum after Dr. Akhtar Ali, the hospital’s former deputy superintendent, filed multiple complaints detailing financial irregularities during Ghosh’s tenure as principal. The seriousness of the charges led to Ghosh being placed in police custody for eight days, further intensifying the scrutiny of his actions.

The case highlights the growing concerns over corruption in public institutions and the need for transparency and accountability in the management of healthcare facilities. As the investigation continues, Ghosh’s suspension underscores the commitment of the authorities to address the allegations and restore trust in the state’s medical institutions.

