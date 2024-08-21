Starting today, significant roadwork in Bengaluru’s Halasuru Gate, Chickpet, and KR Market areas will cause major disruptions for the next 30 days. Here’s what drivers need to know:

Affected Roads:

Wheel Road: From Dr. TCM Royan Road Junction to Akkipet Main Road.

From Dr. TCM Royan Road Junction to Akkipet Main Road. RT Street: Includes BVK Iyengar Road to Avenue Road, BVK Iyengar Road to Balepet Main Road, and Devaradasimaiah Road to OTC Road (Nagarthpet Main Road).

Alternative Routes:

Cubbonpet Main Road: Use this route during roadwork on Bannappa Park Road.

Use this route during roadwork on Bannappa Park Road. KG Road & Bananappa Park: accessible during work on Cubbonpet Main Road.

accessible during work on Cubbonpet Main Road. Avenue Road: Vehicles from the police station junction can use KG Road to access Avenue Road.

Specific Traffic Diversions:

From TCM Royan Road Junction: Turn left towards Goods Shed Road, proceed to Shantala Junction, then right towards Cottonpet Main Road.

Turn left towards Goods Shed Road, proceed to Shantala Junction, then right towards Cottonpet Main Road. From Binny Mill Junction: Head via Binny Mill Tank Bund Road, turn left at Sirsi Circle, and continue through Mysuru Road.

Head via Binny Mill Tank Bund Road, turn left at Sirsi Circle, and continue through Mysuru Road. From Mysuru Road: Proceed via Goods Shed Road, Shantala Junction, and turn left towards Mamulpet (Belli Basavanna Temple Road), leading to Avenue Road.

Proceed via Goods Shed Road, Shantala Junction, and turn left towards Mamulpet (Belli Basavanna Temple Road), leading to Avenue Road. RT Street Work: Vehicles on BVK Iyengar Road should turn right at Chickpet roundabout, reaching Balepet Main Road via OTC Road.

Vehicles on BVK Iyengar Road should turn right at Chickpet roundabout, reaching Balepet Main Road via OTC Road. City Street Work (Devara Dasimaiah Road to OTC Road): Vehicles heading to Nagarthpet should turn right at Siddanna Galli Road to connect to Nagarthpet Road.

Vehicles heading to Nagarthpet should turn right at Siddanna Galli Road to connect to Nagarthpet Road. Nagarthpet Road: Use City Street, turn left at Nagarthpet Road, and proceed towards Avenue Road to connect to Devara Dasimaiah Road.

Drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid delays and ensure smooth travel during the roadworks.

