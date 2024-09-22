Bengaluru Woman Murder: 30 Pieces Found In Fridge

A dismembered body of a 29-year-old woman, Mahalakshmi, was found in a house in Malleswaram area in Bengaluru. The body was chopped into over 30 pieces and was stuffed in a refrigerator.

Neighbours complained about a foul odour coming from the apartment, leading to the discovery of the body. Mahalakshmi had been living alone in a single-bedroom apartment in the area and had moved there about 4-5 months ago.

She was originally from Bihar, but had settled in Karnataka. The police have launched an investigation into the matter, but the motive behind the killing is still unknown.

The police are still gathering information and have not yet released any details about the crime scene or potential suspects. In a case which is starkly similar to Shraddha Walker’s brutal killing by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla in 2022, the 26-year-old woman’s dead body was found chopped in at least 30 pieces and kept inside a fridge in an apartment in Vyalikaval locality of Bengaluru, said the police. Additional Commissioner of Police (West Zone) N Satheesh Kumar said, “A woman’s body was found chopped into pieces and stored in a fridge at a house within the Vyalikaval police station limits. It appeared to have been done 4-5 days ago.”He further stated that the dog squad and forensic experts also visited the scene and began their investigation.

