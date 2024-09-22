Rescue Management Report: Uttarakhand CM Takes An Overview On The Impacted Areas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of rescue and relief operations in disaster-affected areas in Champawat district on Saturday.

CM Dhami conducted an aerial survey of various areas of the district’s disaster-affected areas like Saryu Valley, Kali Valley, Pancheshwar Valley, Rausal and Tamli. After meeting with the officials of the district at NHPC Guest House, Banbasa, the Chief Minister reviewed the relief, rescue operations, and rehabilitation in the areas affected by heavy rains.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the citizens. During this, the public gave memorandum related to various problems to the Chief Minister. CM Dhami assured to provide all possible help to them.

During this, the Chief Minister also reviewed the repair works undertaken on the roads and bridges damaged by the disaster in the district. He directed the officials to take necessary steps to normalise the arrangements in the affected areas.

He directed that drinking water and power lines should be restored as soon as possible. And alternatively, electricity should be arranged from solar energy by UREDA.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure every possible help reach every disaster affected person of the district. He also directed to distribute the relief amount immediately to those affected.

The reconstruction work should be completed on warfooting and all the closed roads should be made operational on priority basis, he said.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister directed the officials to personally visit the disaster affected areas and do on-site inspection and ensure proper facilities to the affected people there. He said that it should be ensured that the public does not face any kind of problem and instructed the officers to complete the relief works promptly and in a timely manner.

The Chief Minister asked the District Magistrate to assess the damage in each area and submit a proposal to the government. The District Magistrate and irrigation department were also instructed to prepare a proposal for a permanent solution to the damage caused by Sharda River, Haddi River and Kirora Nala.

He said that there was a lot of damage due to disaster in some form or another throughout the year, in view of which a request was made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he increased the disaster assistance amount to the state, due to which the work of reconstruction is being done immediately. CM Dhami said that helping the people by providing immediate relief funds is the first priority of the government.

The Chief Minister said that to solve the problem of water logging in the dry port being built in Banbasa for Nepal, the NHAI officials were instructed to solve the problem with permanent solution.

