Bhagwant Mann Challenges PM on Stubble Burning Amid Delhi’s Pollution Crisis

As air quality in Delhi worsens, the issue of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has come under scrutiny once again. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized that this problem affects the entire northern region of India, not just individual states. He took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking if the PM can “stop the Ukraine war, as shown in the advertisements,” why can’t he address the stubble burning and resulting pollution in northern India?

“The problem of stubble burning isn’t confined to one state; it’s a challenge for all of Northern India. If PM Modi can intervene in the Ukraine war, he should convene a meeting with all states, provide compensation, and consult scientists to find a solution,” Mann stated.

He noted that Punjab is often blamed for the smog that envelops Delhi in October, with stubble burning, a practice used to clear paddy crop residues before sowing, contributing significantly to air pollution.

Mann pointed out that farmers in Punjab are reluctant to burn stubble and even prefer not to grow paddy crops under current conditions. He explained that paddy cultivation continues largely due to the lack of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for alternative crops.

“When paddy is produced, farmers receive accolades, but they face penalties for the stubble. We’re unsure if Punjab’s smoke reaches Delhi, but it certainly harms farmers and their communities first,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Punjab has been seeking compensation for farmers to help end stubble burning, but the Centre has suggested merely encouraging farmers to change their practices instead.

“Encouragement alone won’t suffice; practical measures are essential. We’ve provided 125,000 machines and collaborated with NGOs. Out of 75 lakh hectares of paddy, stubble burning is not an issue for 40 lakh hectares,” Mann concluded.

MUST READ: