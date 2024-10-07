Home
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav Of Looting Government Bungalow

BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav Of Looting Government Bungalow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled serious allegations against former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, claiming he removed various items from the government bungalow he recently vacated. This includes furniture, air conditioners, light fixtures, and even a badminton court mat.

On Monday, Danish Iqbal, the media in-charge for Bihar BJP, criticized Yadav for allegedly stripping the residence of essential items upon his departure.

He pointed out that not only were the air conditioning units and lights removed, but also the water outlets in the bathroom. “The base of the bed is gone, and even the fountain lights and sofas have been taken. It’s evident that Tejashwi Yadav took everything with him, which reflects poorly on his character,” Iqbal stated.

As Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary was set to move into the bungalow during the Navratri festival, these disputes emerged, complicating the transition. Iqbal also noted that the hard drive for the CCTV cameras installed at the residence was missing.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh echoed these concerns, emphasizing that public officials should maintain integrity and avoid such actions. He called for an inquiry to determine the expenses incurred on Yadav’s bungalow and suggested that a case should be registered against him.

In a related legal development, a Delhi court granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, in a money laundering case involving land-for-jobs. Special judge Vishal Gogne issued bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each, acknowledging that they had not been arrested during the investigation. The court’s decision followed the filing of a supplementary charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) based on a previous FIR lodged by the CBI.

Filed under

bihar politics BJP allegations government bungalow missing furniture Tejashwi Yadav

