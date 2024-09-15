Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

BJP Is Packing Their Bags From Haryana,” says Sandeep Pathak

BJP has left no stone unturned to break AAP. Despite that, the party remained firm and kept standing.

BJP Is Packing Their Bags From Haryana,” says Sandeep Pathak

“Launching a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said that AAP candidates will fight with full strength in the Haryana Assembly elections and the BJP is just packing their bags from Haryana. He further added that the BJP did everything to distort AAP, but the party remained firm despite that.

“BJP has left no stone unturned to break AAP. Despite that, the party remained firm and kept standing. The volunteers who are associated with the party want nothing for themselves and just want to remain devoted to the country. We will become 100 times stronger with each attempt to harass us. It is their habit that they first ignore us, then abuse us, and then we win the elections. Modi Ji has nothing to do. He is just engaged in such useless things for all 24 hours. They are just packing their bags from Haryana.”

Another AAP leader and Delhi minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, highlighted the possibility of major announcements by Kejriwal in his speech on Sunday. “The CM will come for the first time to this office of AAP. He will address MLAs and workers of the party for the first time after coming out of jail. We believe he will make big announcements in his speech,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Sunday arrived at the party office in Delhi. Notably, it is his first visit after being released from the Tihar jail on Friday night.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal held a meeting with senior party leaders in which discussions were held on various issues, including assembly polls in Haryana and party organisation in the national capital.

The meeting was held at the residence of senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Among those present were party leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai.

earlier, Kejriwal held a roadshow from Chandgiram Akhara to his official residence after being released from jail.

He was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Kejriwal’s lawyers furnished surety bonds for his release before the special CBI judge, citing the Supreme Court ruling.

Upon his release, Kejriwal was welcomed by a large crowd of AAP leaders and supporters outside the Tihar jail. His supporters celebrated outside his residence with firecrackers.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

Filed under

AAP arvind kejriwal Bharatiya Janata Party haryana Sandeep Pathak

Also Read

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana On NewsX

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana...

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox