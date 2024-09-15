BJP Is Packing Their Bags From Haryana,” says Sandeep Pathak

BJP has left no stone unturned to break AAP. Despite that, the party remained firm and kept standing.

“Launching a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said that AAP candidates will fight with full strength in the Haryana Assembly elections and the BJP is just packing their bags from Haryana. He further added that the BJP did everything to distort AAP, but the party remained firm despite that.

“BJP has left no stone unturned to break AAP. Despite that, the party remained firm and kept standing. The volunteers who are associated with the party want nothing for themselves and just want to remain devoted to the country. We will become 100 times stronger with each attempt to harass us. It is their habit that they first ignore us, then abuse us, and then we win the elections. Modi Ji has nothing to do. He is just engaged in such useless things for all 24 hours. They are just packing their bags from Haryana.”

Another AAP leader and Delhi minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, highlighted the possibility of major announcements by Kejriwal in his speech on Sunday. “The CM will come for the first time to this office of AAP. He will address MLAs and workers of the party for the first time after coming out of jail. We believe he will make big announcements in his speech,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Sunday arrived at the party office in Delhi. Notably, it is his first visit after being released from the Tihar jail on Friday night.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal held a meeting with senior party leaders in which discussions were held on various issues, including assembly polls in Haryana and party organisation in the national capital.

The meeting was held at the residence of senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Among those present were party leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai.

earlier, Kejriwal held a roadshow from Chandgiram Akhara to his official residence after being released from jail.

He was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Kejriwal’s lawyers furnished surety bonds for his release before the special CBI judge, citing the Supreme Court ruling.

Upon his release, Kejriwal was welcomed by a large crowd of AAP leaders and supporters outside the Tihar jail. His supporters celebrated outside his residence with firecrackers.

