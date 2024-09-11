‘BJP Is Suffering From Rahul Gandhi’s Phobia’: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat

This statement comes after BJP leaders criticized Rahul Gandhi following his recent comments in his USA visit.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its leaders criticized Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the USA, adding that the BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “BJP is suffering from Rahul Gandhi’s phobia due to Rahul Gandhi’s US visit. BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi because the way Rahul Gandhi is taking questions from the stage and answering them, he is getting a lot of praise and a different image of Rahul Gandhi is emerging, due to which BJP is scared and spreading lies.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on a three-day visit to the United States, engaged with the Indian diaspora, students, and US lawmakers. His trip began with meetings at the Rayburn House Office Building, hosted by Congressman Bradley James Sherman. Among the attendees were US Congress members Jonathan Jackson, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Barbara Lee, Shri Thanedar, Jesus G. “Chuy” Garcia, Ilhan Omar, Hank Johnson, and Jan Schakowsky.

BJP’s leaders have severely criticized Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in USA.

On Wednesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hit out at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his remarks on the Sikh community and reservations, while terming his comments as “misleading, baseless,” and “extremely shameful.”

Taking a jibe at Rahul, the Defence Minister said it seems like while running ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan (shop of love), the Congress leader has opened ‘Jhooth Ki Dukaan’ (shop of lies)

“The kind of misleading, baseless and factless things that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is saying during his foreign tour are extremely shameful and hurt the dignity of India. He has said that the Sikh community in India is not allowed to wear turbans in Gurdwaras, they are being prevented from behaving according to their religion. This is completely baseless and far from the truth,” Singh posted on X.

Earlier, BJP leaders have launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi following his meeting with US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in the United States. BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya accused the Congress of working against the country.