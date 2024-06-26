BJP Slams Asaduddin Owaisi, For Raising 'Jai Palestine' Slogan In Lower House

Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), sparked a significant stir in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, June 25, when he uttered a pro-Palestine slogan during his oath of office as an MP.

The congressman from Hyderabad prompted criticism from BJP members when he screamed “Jai Palestine” in the House shortly after taking the oath of office as an MP in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh stated that Owaisi raised the slogan “Jai Palestine” in the Lok Sabha, a hallowed site, and that he lives and eats in India. “Asaduddin Owaisi ought to travel to Palestine if he truly loves that country so much. He declared, “If you have the courage and are a sincere Muslim, you should go to Palestine.

A major controversy would have arisen in the Parliament if someone had yelled “Jai Israel.” He declared, “You will know your value if you go to Palestine where people are taking weapons and fighting.”

Chaos broke out in the House as a result of the slogan’s prompt invitation to retaliation from the Treasury benches. The BJP members urged that Owaisi’s chants of “Jai Palestine” be removed from the House proceedings after causing a ruckus.

At that time, the chairperson, Radha Mohan Singh, gave the members the assurance that just the oath ceremony would be recorded. Before that, he was met with Jai Shri Ram chants as he approached the podium to take the oath.

In response to inquiries concerning Owaisi’s words on Jai Palestine made during the oath ceremony, Kiren Rijiju stated: “We do not harbor animosity toward Palestine or any other nation.” Is it appropriate for any member to hold up a signatory to a foreign country when taking the oath? If it is appropriate, we will need to verify the rules.

Additionally, Owaisi’s slogan was criticized by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, who called it “absolutely wrong.” “On one hand, he is taking an oath in the name of the Constitution and, on the other, giving a slogan against the Constitution. The real face of Owaisi is out,” Kishan Reddy said. Unfazed by his actions, Owaisi also defended his comments praising the war-torn region of West Asia, stating, “Everyone is saying a lot of things. “Jai Bhim, Jai Mim, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine,” is what I just stated. Why does it violate the Constitution? Also Read: Sanjeev Mukhiya- Alleged Mastermind Behind NEET Paper Leak

