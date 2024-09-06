BJP’s J&K Manifesto: ₹18,000 For Women, 5 Lakh Jobs, And 10,000 km Of Roads

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its highly anticipated election manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Friday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Jammu & Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina and other senior party leaders, unveiled the manifesto in a ceremony that emphasized the party's commitment to the region.

In his address, Amit Shah highlighted the BJP’s historical focus on Jammu and Kashmir, stating, “Since Independence, the issue of Jammu and Kashmir has remained crucial for our party. We’ve always aimed to integrate this region with India.” He referenced historical figures such as Pandit Prem Nath Dogra and Syama Prasad Mookerjee, acknowledging their contributions to the BJP’s stance on the region. Shah also discussed the challenges of terrorism and separatism, noting that these issues had destabilized Jammu and Kashmir until 2014.

BJP’s 25 Promises for Jammu and Kashmir

Eradicating Terrorism and Separatism: The BJP pledges to eliminate terrorism and separatism to position Jammu and Kashmir as a leading development hub in India. Women’s Empowerment: The party aims to enhance women’s financial security and self-reliance through initiatives like: The ‘Maa Samman Yojana’, offering ₹18,000 annually to the eldest woman in each household. Support for Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with assistance on bank loan interest. Providing 2 free LPG cylinders annually to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Employment Opportunities: Under the Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Rozgar Yojana (PPNDRY), the BJP plans to generate 5 lakh job opportunities. Educational Support: The ‘Pragati Shiksha Yojana’ will offer ₹3,000 annually to college students as travel allowance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Youth Empowerment: For those preparing for competitive exams like JKPSC and UPSC, the BJP will: Ensure fair recruitment processes with timely interviews.

Provide ₹10,000 reimbursement for coaching fees over 2 years.

Cover travel costs to exam centers and one-time application fees. Digital Education: The party will distribute tablets and laptops to higher secondary students in remote areas. Economic Development: Key initiatives include: Establishing three regional development boards for Jammu.

Promoting tourism in various regions and developing Dal Lake in Srinagar as a world-class destination.

Setting up an Amusement Park in Srinagar, an IT hub in Jammu, and developing Gulmarg and Pahalgam as modern tourist towns.

Creating a pharmaceutical park in Udhampur and an AYUSH Herbal park in Kishtwar.

Developing the Tawi Riverfront and creating a lake development authority for Ranjit Sagar Dam. Support for Small Businesses: The BJP will draft new policies to aid 7,000 existing MSME units, address lease deed issues for small traders, and resolve MSME unit problems. Housing for the Landless: Free allotment of 5 Marlas of land for landless beneficiaries under Atal Awas Yojana. Utility and Public Services: The party promises: Relief from outstanding electricity and water bills.

Drinking water through ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’.

Free electricity under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with an additional ₹10,000 subsidy for solar installations. Enhanced Pensions: Tripling old age, widow, and disability pensions from ₹1,000 to ₹3,000. Healthcare Expansion: Increasing coverage under the Ayushman Bharat Sehat Scheme by an additional ₹2 lakhs, up from ₹5 lakhs. Medical Education: Adding 1,000 new seats to existing and upcoming government medical colleges. Farmer Support: Increasing PM Kisan Samman Nidhi payments to ₹10,000, ensuring farmers’ welfare. Reduced Electricity Tariffs: Cutting electricity tariffs for agricultural use by up to 50%. Government Employee Reforms: Implementing reservation in promotions for SC/ST employees and creating a transfer policy for employees in Kashmir Valley. Agniveer Quota: Allocating a 20% quota for Agniveers in J&K government jobs and police recruitment while adhering to the reservation policy. Employee Support: Addressing grievances of long-serving adhoc, contractual, and daily wage employees, and providing additional support to community workers like Anganwadi Workers and NHM workers. Infrastructure Development: Constructing 10,000 km of new rural roads and completing projects such as Sadhna Pass Tunnel and Katra-Banihal Railway Tunnel under the ‘Har Tunnel Tez Pahal’ Yojana. Metro Services: Expediting metro services in Jammu and Srinagar to improve urban connectivity. Temple Reconstruction: Undertaking the Rishi Kashyapa Pilgrimage Rejuvenation Drive to restore and develop Hindu temples and shrines. Settlement Issues: Addressing illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi settlements in the region. Rehabilitation of Displaced Communities: Launching the Tika Lal Taploo Visthapit Samaj Punarvas Yojana (TLTVSPY) for Kashmiri Pandits and expediting the rehabilitation of West Pakistan refugees, POJK refugees, and internally neglected communities. Justice for Terrorism Victims: Publishing a white paper to ensure accountability for victims of terrorism, fast-tracking cases, and bringing justice. Census and Inclusive Development: Conducting a free and fair census to ensure proper decision-making and focus on inclusive development with targeted interventions for marginalized communities.

The BJP’s manifesto aims to address a broad spectrum of issues affecting Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on development, economic growth, and social welfare.

