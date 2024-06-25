BJP's Om Birla Likely To Continue As Lok Sabha Speaker: Report

Om Birla, a BJP member of parliament, is most likely the NDA’s nominee to become Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. Informing that from 2019 to 2024, Birla was a Speaker in the Modi 2.0.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh urged Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to hold the Speaker election by consensus earlier today. The custom of winning elections without a challenger should be upheld, according to Rajnath Singh.

#WATCH | "We have said to Rajnath Singh that we will support their Speaker (candidate) but the convention is that the post of Deputy Speaker to be given to opposition…," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, the former head of the Congress, stated that while his party would back the NDA’s choice for Speaker, the Opposition ought to be appointed Deputy Speaker. “We have said to Rajnath Singh that we will support their Speaker (candidate) but the convention is that the post of Deputy Speaker to be given to opposition,” Gandhi stated.

Gandhi, however, claimed that the NDA had insulted Kharge. “The newspaper today reports that Prime Minister Modi has stated that constructive cooperation between the Opposition and the Government is necessary. Calling Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajnath Singh requested that he lend the Speaker his support. The opposition declared that they would back the speaker, but it is customary for them to be appointed to the role of deputy speaker. Although he promised to call Mallikarjun Kharge back, Rajnath Singh hasn’t done so yet. While PM Modi is pleading with the opposition for collaboration, our leader is being humiliated.”

