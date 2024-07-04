'Boys in Blue take away all the blues!': SRK's Heartwarming Post On Team India's Victory Parade

A vast wave of ecstatic Mumbai residents and supporters flooded the streets, covering every square inch of Marine Drive, as Team India (Men In Blue), captained by Rohit Sharma, emerged victorious from the T20 World Cup and made their way to the Wankhede Stadium via a victory parade along Marine Drive.

A big crowd of people was flooded in Marine drive to cheer up Team India. However, the legend Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a hearwarming message for the ‘Men In Blue’.

SRK shared in X, “Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride…. As Indians this is such an amazing moment – to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India… and now dance away all night long. Boys in Blue take away all the blues! Big Congratulations to the @BCCI @JayShah and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar!!”

The Victory Parade

The BCCI-organized triumph parade takes place following Team India’s 2024 ICC T20I World Cup victory under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. On the microblogging site X (previously known as Twitter), news agency ANI posted a video showing the enormous wave of people along Marine Drive, encapsulating the joyous mood of the nation’s financial capital city.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A massive sea of people covers every inch of Marine Drive as fans cheer on and await Team India’s arrival. The team will have a victory parade shortly, to celebrate their #T20WorldCup2024 victory. pic.twitter.com/oibKAzzhZc — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

