Budget 2024: Pralhad Joshi, the Parliamentary affairs minister to meet floor leaders of political parties Tuesday

Pralhad Joshi, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, will call a meeting of floor leaders from both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday in advance of the Budget Session. Beginning on January 31 and probably lasting until February 9, the Budget session of Parliament is the final sitting before the anticipated April–May general elections. The interim budget will be presented on February 1 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament

The interim budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period till a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) issued a series of key recommendation ahead of the Budget presentation.

Meeting disinvestment targets and setting out a 3-year schedule for disinvestment; incorporating electricity, gas, and real estate under GST and pursuing a three-rate system; increasing capital expenditure by 20% to Rs 12 lakh crores and establishing a fully functional Ministry of Investment.