Building Collapsed In Surat, Seven Dead Bodies Recovered

The rescue effort by the SDRF and NDRF teams is underway where a six-storey building collapsed in Surat on Saturday. Seven dead have been recovered, but it is believed that at least six or seven people are still trapped under the wreckage.

#UPDATE | Gujarat: Chief Fire Officer, Surat, Basant Pareek says, “…The search operation continued throughout the night. Seven dead bodies have been recovered…” https://t.co/HVUp7jB6ro pic.twitter.com/X6ojSZAu1a — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

“The NDRF and SDRF teams are conducting rescue efforts right now. Seven bodies have been recovered and six others are reportedly trapped, according to the information that was obtained. Commissioner of Police for Surat, Anupam Gehlot, stated that one person had been hurt and was rescued.

The rescue operation is still on, and further detailes are awaited.

The six-story structure in Gujarat’s Sachin neighborhood collapsed earlier on Saturday. Of the thirty apartments in the building, four or five were occupied at the time of the occurrence, while the remaining apartments were vacant.

“A six-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area. Many people who were living in that building got trapped inside. Police and fire brigade reached the spot immediately. A woman was successfully rescued who was trapped under the debris. Among the 30 flats inside the building, 4-5 flats were occupied and the rest were empty. Many were at work and those people who were sleeping after nightshift got trapped. NDRF and SDRF all are working. The estimation is that 5-6 people are still trapped under the debris,” Police Commissioner, Surat Anupam Singh Gehlot said.

