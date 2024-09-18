Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

Cabinet Nods Chandrayaan 4, Mission Venus, India Space Station And Next Gen Launch Vehicle

Cabinet approves the mission to moon, named Chandrayaan-4 to develop and demonstrate the technologies to come back to Earth

Cabinet Nods Chandrayaan 4, Mission Venus, India Space Station And Next Gen Launch Vehicle

Cabinet approves the mission to moon, named Chandrayaan4 to develop and demonstrate the technologies to come back to Earth after successfully landing on the Moon and also collect moon samples and analyze them on Earth.

On Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, “Chandrayaan-4 mission has been expanded to add more elements. The next step is to get the manned mission to the Moon. All preparatory steps towards this have been approved. Venus Orbiter Mission, Gaganyaan follow-on and Bharatiya Antariksh Station and Next Generation Launch Vehicle development also given approval.”

 

Filed under

cabinet Cabinet Approves Chandrayaan 4 Cabinet Nods Chandrayaan 4 Chandrayaan 4 India Space Station Mission To Moon Mission Venus Next Gen Launch Vehicle

Also Read

Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan To Continue Functioning: Cabinet

Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan To Continue Functioning: Cabinet

What is One Nation-One Election? Benefits, Challenges And Everything You Need To Know

What is One Nation-One Election? Benefits, Challenges And Everything You Need To Know

Brazil: Chaos Ensues In Mayoral Debate As Candidate Hits Rival With Chair On Live TV

Brazil: Chaos Ensues In Mayoral Debate As Candidate Hits Rival With Chair On Live TV

Atishi Has Been Made A Proxy CM Says Shehzad Poonawalla

Atishi Has Been Made A Proxy CM Says Shehzad Poonawalla

Is Udhayanidhi Stalin The Next Deputy Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu?

Is Udhayanidhi Stalin The Next Deputy Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu?

Entertainment

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At 78

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the Stars With An Ankle Monitor

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox