Cabinet Nods Chandrayaan 4, Mission Venus, India Space Station And Next Gen Launch Vehicle

Cabinet approves the mission to moon, named Chandrayaan-4 to develop and demonstrate the technologies to come back to Earth

Cabinet approves the mission to moon, named Chandrayaan–4 to develop and demonstrate the technologies to come back to Earth after successfully landing on the Moon and also collect moon samples and analyze them on Earth.

On Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, “Chandrayaan-4 mission has been expanded to add more elements. The next step is to get the manned mission to the Moon. All preparatory steps towards this have been approved. Venus Orbiter Mission, Gaganyaan follow-on and Bharatiya Antariksh Station and Next Generation Launch Vehicle development also given approval.”