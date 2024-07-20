CASO Launched In Kawaki Bazar, Pulwama-Kulgam Road Closed

Army and J&K Police launched a CASO at Kawaki Bazar, Qaimoh, Kulgam, with 1 RR, SOG Gufabal, and 18 bn CRPF. Additional forces were deployed to strengthen the cordon, resulting in the closure of the Pulwama-Kulgam road.

CASO stands for Cordon and Search Operations, a military strategy designed to locate hidden militants, weapons, and contraband within a defined area. It entails establishing a perimeter around the targeted zone, with troops stationed at crucial points to restrict movement. The goal is to isolate the area, thoroughly searching it to eliminate any potential threats.

The operation aims to maintain security in the area, with details awaited on its progress and outcomes.

