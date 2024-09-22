CEA Approves Two Hydro-Pumped Storage Projects in Maharashtra

This large-scale energy storage is crucial for meeting the peak demand during non-solar hours in addition to inertia to the grid, leading to grid stability, the ministry said.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has approved two additional hydro-pumped storage projects (PSPs) in Maharashtra to ensure India’s renewable energy goals, the Ministry of Power said on Sunday.These include the 1500 MW Bhavali PSP, being developed by JSW Energy Ltd., and the 1000 MW Bhivpuri PSP, being developed by Tata Power Co. Ltd. These PSPs will collectively provide a storage capacity of more than 15 GWh (Gigawatt hours).

The approval will help in faster renewable energy integration, and support the transition to a greener energy system, as per the Power Ministry.These PSPs concurred with the support of the Central Water Commission (CWC), Geological Survey of India (GSI), and Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS) and were concurred within 10 days of completion of the DPRs, the ministry stated.

The Power Ministry stated that the project developers of these PSPs have indicated that they will fast-track the commissioning and complete them in 44 to 46 months, i.e. by 2028.This large-scale energy storage is crucial for meeting the peak demand during non-solar hours in addition to inertia to the grid, leading to grid stability, the ministry said.

CEA is targeting to concur at least two PSPs each month during the current year depending upon the completion of the DPRs by the developers, as per the statement.During 2024-25, CEA has targeted to concur 15 Hydro PSPs of 25,500 MW capacity, out of this, 4 PSPs of 5,100 MW capacity have already been concurred.

Under ease of doing business, CEA has developed an online portal “Jalvi-store” which will bring more transparency in the processing of the chapters at pre DPR stage of PSPs.The CEA underscored the participation of private players by adding that approval of these projects shows the growing role of the private sector in driving India’s energy transition.

“This marks a shift towards a collaborative energy ecosystem where public and private sectors converge to achieve national goals. This partnership will accelerate progress towards India’s renewable energy targets. CEA is confident that these projects will play a pivotal role in enhancing the reliability and sustainability of India’s electricity grid, paving the way for a robust and resilient energy future.” the statement added.