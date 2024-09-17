Census To Be Held Soon, Announces Union Home Minister Amit Shah

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently announced, that the decadal census will be conducted soon, with further details to be disclosed once it is officially announced.

These comments were made during a press conference, which marked 100 days of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The census will be conducted soon. Whenever we announce it, all information will be made public,” stated Amit Shah at the National Media Centre.

The census, initially scheduled to begin in April 2020, faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first phase of the house-listing and housing census for Census 2021 was supposed to take place between April and September 2020, which was to be followed by population enumeration from February 9 to 28, 2021.

However, these dates were then extended to December 2021 and then further to December 2022.

Achievements Of Modi Government’s First 100 Days

Meanwhile, during the press conference, Shah also highlighted the achievements of the Modi government’s first 100 days. “For the first time in 60 years, there is an atmosphere of political stability in the country, accompanied by continuity in policies.”

Further, he also outlined several key initiatives undertaken by the BJP-led NDA government, which include the approval of ₹3 lakh crore worth of infrastructure projects, tax benefits for the middle class, a credit guarantee scheme for small and medium-sized enterprises, insurance coverage for senior citizens over 70 years of age, and the implementation of three new criminal laws.

Shah attributed the government’s successful execution of these initiatives to prior preparations, saying, “Modi Ji had instructed the bureaucracy six months before the Lok Sabha elections to complete all pending works to ensure a smooth transition for the new government.”

Later, shah also praised India’s foreign policy under the current administration, stating, “India now has an assertive foreign policy with a spine, supported by a robust internal and external security mechanism.”