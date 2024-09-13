Amit Shah To Inaugurate ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag’ On September 14

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 'Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag' on Saturday. The initiative aims to promote the use of Indian languages alongside Hindi and enhance coordination between them.

The inauguration will take place during the official language Diamond Jubilee celebrations and the 4th Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan, organized by the Department of Official Language on September 14-15 in the national capital. This event marks the 75th anniversary of Hindi becoming the official language of India.

Goals of the Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag

In alignment with the intent of the Constitution and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directions, the Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag has been proposed by the Department of Official Language under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Its primary goal is to promote Indian languages along with Hindi and establish better coordination between them. Since 2021, the Official Language Department, inspired by Prime Minister Modi and under the guidance of Union Home Minister Shah, has organized the Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan annually.

Special Features of the Event

During the event, Home Minister Shah will launch the Diamond Jubilee Special Issue of the ‘Rajbhasha Bharti’ magazine, a commemorative postage stamp, and a coin to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee. He will also present the Rajbhasha Gaurav and Rajbhasha Kirti Awards. Additional books and magazines will be released to mark the occasion.

Previous Hindi Diwas and Sammelan Events

Union Home Minister Shah conceptualized the large-scale celebration of Hindi Diwas in 2019, leading to the organization of the first Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan in Varanasi in 2021. Subsequent events were held in Surat in 2022 and Pune in 2023, energizing Official Language personnel and officers across the country.

Diamond Jubilee Celebrations and Conference Sessions

The Hindi Diwas event and the Fourth Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan are significant as they celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Hindi becoming an official language.

The two-day conference will feature discussions on the progress of Hindi over 75 years, including topics such as its role as an official, public, and contact language. Other sessions will address India’s cultural heritage, the role of dictionaries in language teaching, and contributions of the Town Official Language Committee. Notable speakers include Dr. Kumar Vishwas, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, actor Anupam Kher, and director Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Expected Attendance

The conference is expected to draw more than 10,000 participants, including Rajbhasha officials from across the country, Hindi scholars, and senior Central government officials.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

