Centre Appoints Justices Kotishwar Singh and R Mahadevan to Supreme Court

In a significant development, President Droupadi Mumru, on the recommendation of the collegium led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, has appointed Chief Justice H N Kotiswar Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, along with Judge R Mahadevan from the Madras High Court, as judges of the Supreme Court. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Tuesday.

Justice Singh, who became Chief Justice on February 12 last year and was sworn in on February 15, hails from Manipur, marking the first representation from the northeastern state in the Supreme Court after more than 50 years of its statehood.

Justice Mahadevan, currently serving as the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, brings his expertise to the apex court, representing the backward class community.

This development underscores a milestone for Manipur in the judiciary and highlights diversity in the Supreme Court’s bench composition.

This story is developing, with further updates expected.

Also Read: Who Is JD Vance? Key Facts About Donald Trump’s Vice Presidential Pick