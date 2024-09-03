Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Centre Defends OTT Regulation Amid Debate Over Netflix’s IC 814 Series

Netflix's series "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack," has sparked backlash, Centre has provided clarity on its stance regarding OTT content regulation.

Centre Defends OTT Regulation Amid Debate Over Netflix’s IC 814 Series

Amid a growing social media debate over Netflix’s series “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack,” which has sparked significant backlash, the Centre has provided clarity on its stance regarding OTT content regulation.

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, currently embroiled in controversy over her film “Emergency,” recently questioned the Centre in Parliament about the oversight of content on OTT platforms and YouTube. She, along with other MPs including TDP’s Dr. Byreddy Shabari and BJP’s Pratap Sarangi and Dr. Vinod Kumar Bind, raised concerns about the suitability of such content for Indian audiences, particularly its potential impact on youth.

In response, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan assured that robust regulations are already in place. He highlighted the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which mandate that OTT platforms adhere to a Code of Ethics. This includes prohibiting content that violates current laws and implementing age-based content classifications.

Dr. Murugan noted that in March 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting took decisive action by blocking 18 OTT platforms for disseminating obscene and vulgar material. The IT Rules, 2021 also impose requirements on intermediary platforms like YouTube and Facebook to prevent the hosting or dissemination of inappropriate content.

As scrutiny over “IC 814” intensifies, particularly concerning the portrayal of terrorists in the series, the Centre has summoned Netflix’s content head for a meeting with Ministry officials. Additionally, Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the I&B Ministry, recently shared his insights on the hijack saga, drawing on his past involvement with the government during Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure.

Also read: PM Modi Embarks on Visit to Brunei and Singapore, Strengthening Ties in Southeast Asia

Tags:

Netflix Series IC 814
addBlock

Recent Post

Audi Executive And Avid Climber Fabrizio Longo Dies in Tragic Fall in the Adamello Mountains

Audi Executive And Avid Climber Fabrizio Longo Dies in Tragic Fall in the Adamello Mountains

Chennai Metro Sets New Record with 95 Lakh Riders in August

Chennai Metro Sets New Record with 95 Lakh Riders in August

PM Modi Embarks on Visit to Brunei and Singapore, Strengthening Ties in Southeast Asia

PM Modi Embarks on Visit to Brunei and Singapore, Strengthening Ties in Southeast Asia

Defamation Case Filed Against Bangladeshi Journalist and Indian Media Employee Over Alleged Fake News

Defamation Case Filed Against Bangladeshi Journalist and Indian Media Employee Over Alleged Fake News

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Protests Intensify in Kolkata’s Lalbazaar

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Protests Intensify in Kolkata’s Lalbazaar

LOP Rahul Gandhi Seeks Alliance with AAP in Haryana: Sources

LOP Rahul Gandhi Seeks Alliance with AAP in Haryana: Sources

Sumit Antil Strikes Gold Again; Sets New Paralympics Record In Javelin

Sumit Antil Strikes Gold Again; Sets New Paralympics Record In Javelin

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox