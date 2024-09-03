Netflix's series "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack," has sparked backlash, Centre has provided clarity on its stance regarding OTT content regulation.

Amid a growing social media debate over Netflix’s series “IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack,” which has sparked significant backlash, the Centre has provided clarity on its stance regarding OTT content regulation.

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, currently embroiled in controversy over her film “Emergency,” recently questioned the Centre in Parliament about the oversight of content on OTT platforms and YouTube. She, along with other MPs including TDP’s Dr. Byreddy Shabari and BJP’s Pratap Sarangi and Dr. Vinod Kumar Bind, raised concerns about the suitability of such content for Indian audiences, particularly its potential impact on youth.

In response, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan assured that robust regulations are already in place. He highlighted the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which mandate that OTT platforms adhere to a Code of Ethics. This includes prohibiting content that violates current laws and implementing age-based content classifications.

Dr. Murugan noted that in March 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting took decisive action by blocking 18 OTT platforms for disseminating obscene and vulgar material. The IT Rules, 2021 also impose requirements on intermediary platforms like YouTube and Facebook to prevent the hosting or dissemination of inappropriate content.

As scrutiny over “IC 814” intensifies, particularly concerning the portrayal of terrorists in the series, the Centre has summoned Netflix’s content head for a meeting with Ministry officials. Additionally, Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the I&B Ministry, recently shared his insights on the hijack saga, drawing on his past involvement with the government during Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure.

