Centre Launches Unified Pension Scheme: Top Benefits For 23 Lakh Employees Revealed

In a major pre-election announcement, the government has introduced the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), a transformative step aimed at enhancing financial security for central government employees. This new scheme, set to take effect from April 1, 2025, will offer employees a choice between the existing National Pension System (NPS) and the newly unveiled UPS. The move comes amidst growing unrest among non-BJP-ruled states over the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

Key Features of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the UPS’s core benefits, emphasizing its commitment to providing a more secure and dignified retirement for government employees. The UPS promises:

Assured Pension: Employees who complete a minimum of 25 years of service will receive a pension amounting to 50% of their average basic salary from the last 12 months before retirement. For those with shorter service periods, the pension will be proportionate, starting from a minimum of 10 years. Assured Family Pension: In the unfortunate event of a pensioner’s death, their family will receive 60% of the last-drawn pension amount. Assured Minimum Pension: Employees retiring after at least 10 years of service are guaranteed a minimum pension of ₹10,000 per month.

Enhanced Contributions and Employee Benefits

Under the current NPS, employee contributions stand at 10%, with the central government contributing 14%. The UPS will raise the government’s contribution to 18.5%, enhancing the overall pension benefits for employees.

Government’s Commitment to Employee Welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride in the contributions of government employees and underscored the government’s commitment to their well-being. “The Unified Pension Scheme ensures dignity and financial security for government employees, aligning with our commitment to their well-being and a secure future,” PM Modi stated.

Context and Background

The introduction of the UPS follows significant advocacy from various employee organizations and non-BJP-ruled states, many of which have opted to revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) due to dissatisfaction with the NPS. A committee under Finance Secretary TV Somanathan was established last year to review and suggest improvements to the existing pension framework.

Looking Ahead

The launch of the UPS represents a strategic effort by the central government to address employee concerns and offer a robust pension scheme that promises greater financial stability for government workers. As the elections approach, this move is expected to influence voter sentiment and provide a key talking point in political discussions.

