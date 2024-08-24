PM Modi Govt. Donates 4 BHISHM Cubes To Ukraine

India donated four Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) Cubes to Ukraine on August 23, marking a significant step in humanitarian aid. These innovative mobile hospitals are designed to deliver critical medical care rapidly and efficiently.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the uniqueness of the BHISHM Cubes in a social media post, emphasizing their role in providing immediate medical support. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the handover, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressing gratitude for India’s support. Zelensky noted that the BHISHM Cubes would significantly improve the treatment of injured individuals and save lives.

What are BHISHM Cubes?

The BHISHM Cubes are part of India’s Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri, developed to offer emergency medical care in conflict zones and disaster-stricken areas. This initiative is a component of Project Aarogya Maitri, which aims to provide essential medical resources to developing countries as humanitarian aid. The BHISHM Cubes focus on delivering fundamental medical services in a mobile and easily deployable format.

Key Features of BHISHM Cubes

Each BHISHM Cube is compact, measuring 15 inches and weighing up to 20 kg, making it easily transportable by individuals. The cubes are designed to be mounted on an adjustable framework, allowing for versatile transport options via air, sea, land, and even drones.

The medical capacity of each BHISHM Cube is substantial, with the ability to manage approximately 200 emergency cases, including trauma, burns, fractures, and shock. They are equipped to perform basic surgical procedures, enabling 10 to 15 surgeries daily. A standout feature of these cubes is their self-sufficiency; they can generate their own power and oxygen, ensuring functionality even in challenging environments where traditional medical facilities may not be available.

The cubes are organized with medical supplies by injury type, ensuring that essential medicines and equipment are readily accessible for quick and effective responses. To enhance their impact, a team of Indian medical experts has been deployed to train Ukrainian personnel on operating the cubes.

Additionally, the BHISHM Cubes utilize RFID technology for real-time inventory management, allowing efficient tracking of supplies. They also include a dedicated app and tablet with instructional resources available in about 180 languages, ensuring effective operation and management of the equipment.

