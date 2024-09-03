Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Centre Urges Supreme Court to Address Lack of Basic Facilities for CISF Personnel at RG Kar Medical College

The state-run hospital in West Bengal recently made headlines after a 31-year-old trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered on August 9.

The Central government has submitted a plea to the Supreme Court, highlighting the inadequate basic facilities provided to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stationed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The state-run hospital in West Bengal recently made headlines after a 31-year-old trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered on August 9.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, representing the Centre, filed the plea, emphasizing the significant challenges faced by the CISF personnel due to the lack of proper accommodation and transportation. These conditions have made it difficult for the security personnel to perform their duties effectively at the medical facility.

The deployment of CISF personnel at RG Kar Medical College came in the wake of the horrifying incident that shocked the nation. Despite their critical role in maintaining security, the personnel have reportedly been struggling without access to essential amenities. The Centre’s plea calls for immediate intervention to ensure that the CISF personnel receive the necessary support to carry out their responsibilities without unnecessary hardship.

The Centre’s Appeal

In its submission, the Centre has requested the Supreme Court to direct the relevant authorities to provide suitable accommodation and transportation facilities to the CISF personnel. The plea underlines the need for swift action to address these concerns, ensuring that the security personnel can perform their duties in a safe and supportive environment.

The Supreme Court’s response to this plea will be crucial in determining how the situation will be resolved, as the safety and well-being of the CISF personnel remain a priority amid the ongoing investigation into the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College.

 

