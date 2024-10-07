Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

According to a senior police official, one victim was found dead on the beach, while four others passed away nearby.

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

A tragic incident unfolded at Marina Beach in Chennai during an Indian Air Force air show, resulting in the deaths of at least five individuals and sending over 50 others to the hospital. While initial reports suggest that the fatalities were due to dehydration and severe exhaustion, attendees expressed concerns over poor crowd management, inadequate traffic planning, and insufficient public transport.

According to a senior police official, one victim was found dead on the beach, while four others passed away nearby. All five were among the throngs of spectators who lined the several kilometers of shoreline to witness the aerial display, which commenced at 11 a.m. and lasted until 1 p.m.

In the sweltering heat, many attendees stood for two to three hours, with some resorting to umbrellas for shade. “More than 50 people have been admitted to various hospitals after experiencing dehydration and exhaustion,” revealed a government official who wished to remain anonymous.

Eyewitnesses reported frustrations regarding the lack of effective crowd control and traffic management, leading to severe congestion throughout the city. As the show concluded, a chaotic rush to leave ensued, leaving hundreds stranded on roads, outside railway stations, and at metro stations.

In an attempt to accommodate the unexpected crowd, Chennai Metro increased train frequencies, but only after the event had commenced, resulting in lengthy waits for many passengers. Local authorities faced backlash for their failure to anticipate and manage the large turnout effectively.

Emergency workers were seen assisting attendees who fainted from exhaustion, carrying them on stretchers and providing care in makeshift shelters. Post-event, major roads near the beach were heavily congested, with local trains, including the MRTS and Metro, as well as buses, packed to capacity.

The bus stop at Anna Square, close to the event site, overflowed with people, forcing many to walk significant distances to access public transport due to traffic restrictions. Although a stampede-like situation briefly arose as thousands tried to exit simultaneously, police managed to regulate the crowd and ensure ambulances could reach those in need.

The incident has sparked a political feud, with State Health Minister M. Subramanian defending the government’s preparedness. He noted that two medical teams were deployed at the venue, with 40 ambulances and paramedics on standby. However, the tragic outcomes have raised questions about the effectiveness of these measures.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai criticized the DMK government, alleging it failed to make adequate arrangements for the massive crowd that attended the event. He expressed his shock over the deaths and injuries sustained during the air show, emphasizing the need for better public safety measures and transport facilities.

Also Read: PM Modi Writes A Garba Song Dedicated To Maa Durga | Watch

Filed under

Chennai Chennai Air Show

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Business Tycoon Ratan Tata Clarifies Rumours About His Hospitalisation

Business Tycoon Ratan Tata Clarifies Rumours About His Hospitalisation

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox