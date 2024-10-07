Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

According to a senior police official, one victim was found dead on the beach, while four others passed away nearby.

A tragic incident unfolded at Marina Beach in Chennai during an Indian Air Force air show, resulting in the deaths of at least five individuals and sending over 50 others to the hospital. While initial reports suggest that the fatalities were due to dehydration and severe exhaustion, attendees expressed concerns over poor crowd management, inadequate traffic planning, and insufficient public transport.

According to a senior police official, one victim was found dead on the beach, while four others passed away nearby. All five were among the throngs of spectators who lined the several kilometers of shoreline to witness the aerial display, which commenced at 11 a.m. and lasted until 1 p.m.

In the sweltering heat, many attendees stood for two to three hours, with some resorting to umbrellas for shade. “More than 50 people have been admitted to various hospitals after experiencing dehydration and exhaustion,” revealed a government official who wished to remain anonymous.

Eyewitnesses reported frustrations regarding the lack of effective crowd control and traffic management, leading to severe congestion throughout the city. As the show concluded, a chaotic rush to leave ensued, leaving hundreds stranded on roads, outside railway stations, and at metro stations.

In an attempt to accommodate the unexpected crowd, Chennai Metro increased train frequencies, but only after the event had commenced, resulting in lengthy waits for many passengers. Local authorities faced backlash for their failure to anticipate and manage the large turnout effectively.

Emergency workers were seen assisting attendees who fainted from exhaustion, carrying them on stretchers and providing care in makeshift shelters. Post-event, major roads near the beach were heavily congested, with local trains, including the MRTS and Metro, as well as buses, packed to capacity.

The bus stop at Anna Square, close to the event site, overflowed with people, forcing many to walk significant distances to access public transport due to traffic restrictions. Although a stampede-like situation briefly arose as thousands tried to exit simultaneously, police managed to regulate the crowd and ensure ambulances could reach those in need.

The incident has sparked a political feud, with State Health Minister M. Subramanian defending the government’s preparedness. He noted that two medical teams were deployed at the venue, with 40 ambulances and paramedics on standby. However, the tragic outcomes have raised questions about the effectiveness of these measures.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai criticized the DMK government, alleging it failed to make adequate arrangements for the massive crowd that attended the event. He expressed his shock over the deaths and injuries sustained during the air show, emphasizing the need for better public safety measures and transport facilities.

