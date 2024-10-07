Home
PM Modi Writes A Garba Song Dedicated To Maa Durga | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to share a special 'Garba' song he had written as a tribute to Goddess Durga in honor of the Navratri festival.

Modi expressed his sentiments, stating, “It is the auspicious time of Navratri and people are celebrating in different ways, united by their devotion to Maa Durga. In this spirit of reverence and joy, here is *Aavati Kalay*, a Garba I wrote as a tribute to Her power and grace. May Her blessings always remain upon us.”

The Prime Minister also extended his appreciation to Purva Mantri, a rising singer, for her melodious rendition of the song. He praised her talent and thanked her for beautifully bringing the Garba to life with her voice.

Garba, a traditional dance from Gujarat, holds a special place during the Navratri festival, as it is performed in honor of Goddess Durga. The dance is a vibrant and joyful expression of devotion, celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country during this nine-day festival.

