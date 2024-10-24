Congress Announces 7 Candidates For Rajasthan By-Polls Ahead Of November 13 Elections

The Indian National Congress has officially released its list of candidates for the seven seats in the Rajasthan by-polls scheduled for November 13. This announcement comes as the party prepares to contest in a crucial political battle, aiming to strengthen its foothold in the state. The candidates selected by the Congress party include: Amit Ola […]

The Indian National Congress has officially released its list of candidates for the seven seats in the Rajasthan by-polls scheduled for November 13. This announcement comes as the party prepares to contest in a crucial political battle, aiming to strengthen its foothold in the state.

The candidates selected by the Congress party include:

Amit Ola from Jhunjhunu Aryaan Zubair from Ramgarh Deen Dayal Bairwa from Dausa Kastoor Chand Meena from Deoli-Uniara Ratan Choudhary from Khinswar Reshma Meena from Salumber (ST) Mahesh Roat from Chorasi (ST)

Govind Dotasra, the Congress Rajasthan Chief, took to social media platform X to congratulate the candidates. He expressed his confidence in their chances, stating, “Hearty congratulations to all the Congress candidates and best wishes for victory in advance. I have full faith that in the by-elections, the public will give strength to public issues by making the Congress candidates victorious with a huge margin and will teach a lesson to the failed BJP government.”

The Rajasthan by-polls are part of a broader electoral exercise encompassing 48 constituencies across 15 states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) previously announced these by-polls on October 15, stating that they would occur in two phases alongside the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections. The first phase will cover 47 Assembly constituencies and the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala, with voting taking place on November 13. The second phase will involve the Kedarnath Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand and the Nanded parliamentary seat in Maharashtra, with voting scheduled for November 20. Counting of votes for all constituencies will take place on November 23.

As the political landscape heats up in Rajasthan, all eyes will be on the upcoming by-polls, where the Congress party is determined to assert its influence and challenge the ruling BJP.

