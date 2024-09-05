Thursday, September 5, 2024

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Maharashtra Today For Public Meeting

On Thursday, the congress leader & leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi departed for Maharashtra, today to launch the Congress campaign for the upcoming state elections. Which is due this year. 

On Thursday, the congress leader & leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi departed for Maharashtra, today to launch the Congress campaign for the upcoming state elections. Which is due this year.

Taking to Social media, congress said “Congress President @kharge and LoP @RahulGandhi are scheduled to visit Maharashtra today. Stay tuned to our social media handles for live updates.”

Upon arrival, Rahul Gandhi will unveil a statue of the late Patangrao Kadam, a former Minister of State, in Wangi at approximately 1 p.m. Following this, he will hold a public meeting in Kadegaon around 1:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, Congress is contesting Maharashtra elections in alliance with the UBT Sena and the NCP-SP. The grand old party is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which also includes Uddhav Thackeray’s Shivsena UBT and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

(With Inputs From ANI)

