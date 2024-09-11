Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Congress Party Halts Candidate List Release at the Last Moment Amid Ongoing Alliance Talks

The Congress party was set to release its candidate list today, but it was brought to an abrupt hault at the last moment

The Congress party was set to release its candidate list today, but it was brought to an abrupt hault at the last moment. According to sources, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal made the decision to halt the release.

Sources indicate that the delay is due to the party’s ongoing discussions and final decisions on alliances and candidate selections. Congress maintains that negotiations with alliance partners are still underway.

With the deadline for filing nominations in Haryana set for September 12, Congress faces time constraints in finalizing its candidate list.

More details awaited.

