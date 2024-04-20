Congress MP Jairam Ramesh sharply criticized Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent statements regarding electoral bonds. Sitharaman stated in an interview, that the BJP government would reinstate the scheme if re-elected, emphasizing the need for consultation with stakeholders to ensure transparency and prevent the entry of black money.

Sitharaman, in her interview, shared, “Whether we go back for a review or not is to be seen, but we still have to do a lot of consultation with stakeholders and see what is it that we have to do to make or bring in a framework which will be acceptable to all, primarily retain the level of transparency and completely remove the possibility of black money entering into this. What the current scheme, which has been just thrown out by the Supreme Court, brought in was transparency.”

Reacting to this, Ramesh accused the BJP of planning to revive the scheme, which was deemed unconstitutional and illegal by the Supreme Court, alleging that the party had previously misused public funds in the ‘PayPM scam’. On X, he posted, “FM Sitharaman has declared that if the BJP returns to power, they will bring back the electoral bonds [scheme] that the Supreme Courts declared unconstitutional and illegal. We know that the BJP looted ₹4 lakh crore of public money in the ‘PayPM scam’. Now they want to continue the loot.”

Ramesh warned of potential further looting if the BJP returned to power and reinstated the electoral bonds scheme, labeling the upcoming election as crucial. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal echoed Ramesh’s sentiments, criticizing Sitharaman’s assertion that electoral bonds were introduced for transparency, contrary to the Supreme Court’s ruling that they lacked transparency and were brought in non-transparently.

Sibal suggested that the BJP’s eagerness to revive the scheme indicated their anticipation of needing funds for future elections despite their current financial backing.

