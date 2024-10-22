Cyclone Dana Is Here: West Bengal & Odisha Prepare For Impact With School Closures And Evacuations

From October 23 to 26, schools in nine districts of West Bengal will remain closed, including South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, and Kolkata. (Read more below)

The impending Cyclone Dana has prompted swift action from the West Bengal and Odisha governments as both states prepare for the severe storm. From October 23 to 26, schools in nine districts of West Bengal will remain closed, including South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Hooghly, Howrah, and Kolkata. The decision comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Cyclone Dana will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, with landfall expected between late October 24 and early October 25.

Cyclone Dana’s Path and Expected Impact

Cyclone Dana, forming over the Bay of Bengal, is forecast to hit the eastern coast of India, with Odisha and West Bengal expected to be the most affected. According to the IMD, “The depression over the Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23 and cross the Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island on October 25 as a severe storm with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph.”

In response to the alert, the Odisha government has also announced the closure of schools in 14 districts, including Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Cuttack. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deoranjan Kumar Singh has mobilized additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the affected areas. These teams are being stationed alongside the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, which will be deployed in 10 districts.

Government Response and Evacuation Plans

As Cyclone Dana nears landfall, the Odisha and West Bengal governments are taking robust precautionary measures. The IMD has warned that strong winds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts of up to 120 kmph, will sweep across the coasts, accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall in districts such as Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and Jhargram. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from October 23 to 25 due to high winds reaching 60 kmph.

In addition to deploying disaster response teams, evacuation procedures have begun in coastal villages, and cyclone shelters have been readied. Padmanav Behera, Odisha’s Additional Special Relief Commissioner, confirmed that 17 ODRAF teams will be positioned in the most vulnerable districts, with three additional teams on standby.

The Origin and Science Behind Cyclone Dana

Cyclone Dana originated from a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, intensifying as warm waters fueled its strength. By October 23, it is expected to escalate into a severe storm. The process of cyclonic development occurs when a well-marked low-pressure area begins to rotate and gather wind speeds as air converges toward the center. The IMD has also explained that cyclonic storms can bring significant flooding, damage infrastructure, and displace communities, making early intervention crucial.

How Was Cyclone Dana Named?

Cyclone Dana is the second major storm to hit the Indian coastline in two months, following Cyclone Asna in August. Named by Qatar under the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) naming system, “Dana” means “generosity” or “bounty” in Arabic. This naming system, adopted in 2000, helps to streamline communication and public awareness across multiple countries. The inclusion of countries like Iran, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia in 2018 expanded the list of potential names.

Government and National Response

With Cyclone Dana threatening widespread impact, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) has urged states such as Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand to brace for heavy rainfall and potential flooding. TV Somanathan, Chairperson of the NCMC, emphasized the importance of adjusting water releases from dams to mitigate flood risks.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, Navy, and Coast Guard have mobilized additional teams to provide emergency support if necessary. Coastal areas are preparing for potential storm surges, while residents in high-risk zones are being evacuated to safer shelters.

