‘Damaging Relations’: Outgoing Indian High Commissioner Slams Trudeau

Sanjay Kumar Verma, the outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Canada, has accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of jeopardizing bilateral relations for political advantage. His comments come in the wake of India recalling Verma and several other diplomats after Canada designated him a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation surrounding Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s assassination.

Lack of Evidence

In an interview with a Canadian broadcaster, Verma expressed his frustration over Canada’s handling of the situation. He stated, “Canada didn’t follow the practice which should have been there. Evidence should have been shared first, but someone (Trudeau) decided to stand in Parliament and talk about a thing for which he himself has said there was no hard evidence.”

Verma pointed to Trudeau’s address in the Canadian Parliament last September, during which the Prime Minister alleged that agents of the Indian government were involved in Nijjar’s killing. “And the day on which he did that, since then, he has made sure that the bilateral relations with India only go downwards, spiraling down,” Verma added.

Accusations Without Proof

Despite labeling Verma a ‘person of interest,’ Canada has not provided India with any concrete evidence regarding the allegations, an issue Trudeau acknowledged in a foreign interference inquiry. “The problem is that when he accused, he himself admitted there was no hard evidence. There was intelligence. On the basis of intelligence, if you want to destroy a relationship, be my guest,” Verma remarked.

He criticized the evidence cited by Canada as hearsay, noting that it primarily comes from individuals associated with pro-Khalistan and anti-India sentiments. “I know, for sure, that they go from one person to the other, asking them about the hearsay,” he stated.

A Call for Fairness

Verma highlighted what he sees as Western hypocrisy, asserting that the days of developed nations dictating terms to developing countries are over. “We are a rule of law country, as Canada prides itself on being a rule of law country. So, won’t you give me evidence which is suitable for my own legal process?” he questioned.

He further explained that while monitoring pro-Khalistan activities in Canada, India is not engaging in covert operations. “If the Canadian politicians are so novice that they want me not to know what my enemies are doing here, then I’m sorry, they don’t know what international relations is all about,” Verma said.

Addressing Double Standards

Verma also remarked on extrajudicial killings, implying that some G7 countries have been involved in such acts. “I know the countries which have done it (extrajudicial killings on foreign territory). So let’s not talk about it. There should not be double standards,” he asserted.

Describing India’s approach to information gathering in Canada, Verma said, “We read the newspapers, we read their (pro-Khalistan groups) statements. Since we understand Punjabi, we read their social media posts and tried to infer them.” He concluded by affirming India’s commitment to lawful conduct, emphasizing that the country, as the world’s largest democracy, does not engage in extrajudicial killings on foreign soil.

ALSO READ: Russia Loses 1,340 Soldiers In Just 24 Hours Amid Ongoing Ukraine War