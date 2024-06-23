Death Toll Rises To 56 In Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy

The death toll in the illegal liquor consumption incident in Tamil Nadu has risen to 56, as reported by the district administration on Sunday. The Kallakurichi District Collectorate revealed that a total of 216 patients were admitted to four hospitals across the state after consuming the toxic liquor.

According to reports, 17 patients are still alive in the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Pondicherry while three have succumbed to the poisoning. The Vilupuram Medical College reported four survivors and four deaths. The most fatalities occurred at Kallakurichi Medical College, with 31 deaths and 108 patients still under treatment. At Salem Medical College, 30 people are alive, but 18 have been reported dead.

According to official data, 160 people remain hospitalized, while 55 have died from the incident. Among the victims, 152 males are alive, whereas 51 males have lost their lives.

The tragedy has sparked significant outrage and political activity. On Saturday, BJP workers in Tamil Nadu staged a protest in response to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, demanding accountability and swift action.

In response to the crisis, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered a judicial inquiry, to be led by retired Madras High Court judge Justice B. Gokuldas. The inquiry aims to uncover the circumstances leading to the tragedy and recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Justice Gokuldas is expected to submit his findings within three months.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each deceased victim and Rs 50,000 for those still undergoing treatment. The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the root causes of such incidents.

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) of Tamil Nadu Police has been tasked with investigating the tragedy. Under the leadership of SP Shantharam, the CB-CID commenced a thorough probe to identify and apprehend those responsible for the distribution of the illicit liquor. So far, seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

The Director of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, S. Ravivarman, visited Kallakurichi Government Hospital on Saturday to meet the victims and assess the situation firsthand.

