Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Condoles On The Loss Of 5 Army Personnel Killed In Kathua

Military convoy in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Monday afternoon was ambushed by terrorists, resulting in the deaths of five Army personnel and injuries to six others.

The convoy, on a routine patrol along the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road, was attacked about 150 km from Kathua. After the terrorists threw a grenade and opened fire, security forces retaliated, but the attackers escaped into the nearby forest.

The injured personnel were promptly moved to a hospital for treatment, while reinforcements were rushed in and a search operation was launched to track down the terrorists. Intermittent firing between the terrorists and security forces continues.

Political Reactions

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh condoles on the loss. He shared on X, “I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K). My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region…..”

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, called for stringent action against the continuous terrorist attacks, criticizing “hollow speeches and false promises.” Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep anguish over the martyrdom of the soldiers and condemned the attack in the strongest terms.

Previous Attack in Rajouri District

This incident follows another attack just 24 hours earlier, when an Army camp in the Rajouri district was targeted, resulting in one soldier being injured.

Encounters in Kulgam District

Over the weekend, two separate encounters in Kulgam district led to the deaths of six terrorists and two soldiers. The first encounter in Modergam village involved a joint operation by the CRPF, Army, and local police. A para-trooper was fatally wounded, and two terrorists were killed after a house they were sheltering in was destroyed.

Simultaneously, in Frisal area, a fierce gun battle resulted in the deaths of four terrorists, identified as Yawar Bashir Dar, Zahid Ahmad Dar, Tawheed Ahmad Rather, and Shakeel Ahmad Wani. The soldiers who lost their lives in these encounters were Lance Naik Pradeep Nain in Modergam and Havaldar Raj Kumar in Frisal.

Ongoing Security Concerns

In a separate incident in Rajouri district, there were reports of firing near an army camp, leading to one soldier being injured. Initial reports suggested an attempted overnight terror attack on the Manjakote army camp, though official confirmation is still pending.

Rise in Terror Activities

On Sunday, security agency sources identified a Pakistan-based operative of the Resistance Front, Saifullah Sajid Jatt, as being behind the recent surge in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Jatt, from Shangamanga village in Pakistan’s Punjab, has been labeled a “hardcore terrorist” by the NIA, which has placed a ₹10 lakh bounty on his head.

String of Attacks

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a series of terrorist attacks over the past few months. Last month, terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims, causing it to fall into a gorge in Reasi district, killing nine people. Shortly after, two armed terrorists entered a village and opened fire, leading to a gunfight with security forces in which a CRPF personnel was killed, and the terrorists were shot dead. Additionally, a gunfight in Gandoh area of Doda district resulted in the deaths of three terrorists believed to be involved in recent attacks on the Army and police in the Kashmir Valley.