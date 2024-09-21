Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Atishi Takes Oath

AAP leader Atishi is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi today, September 21, 2024, following her appointment by President Droupadi Murmu.

Delhi CM Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE: Atishi Takes Oath

AAP leader Atishi is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi today, September 21, 2024, following her appointment by President Droupadi Murmu. The Union Home Ministry issued a gazette notification confirming, “The President is pleased to appoint Ms. Atishi as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi, effective from her swearing-in date.” She has also accepted the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister.

Kejriwal resigned on September 17, after which Atishi was nominated for the role after being elected as the leader of the AAP Legislature Party. Additionally, the President approved the appointments of five Cabinet Ministers: Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and newcomer Mukesh Ahlawat. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at Raj Niwas on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES

5:01 PM | Sep 21, 2024 | Regarding Atishi’s swearing-in as Delhi Chief Minister, Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta commented, “This is a puppet government with a puppet chief minister. It will be governed by remote control.”

4:59 PM | Sep 21, 2024 | Following Atishi’s swearing-in as Delhi Chief Minister, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari remarked, “I offer my best wishes to Atishi for becoming the third woman CM of Delhi. I have reached out to her regarding my concerns for the city. We will provide her with our full support in the upcoming 3-4 months.”

4:59 PM| Sep 21, 2024 | After being sworn in as a Delhi Minister, AAP leader Gopal Rai stated, “This team is dedicated to Arvind Kejriwal and aims to continue the initiatives he started. Our primary focus is to collaborate with the people of Delhi to tackle air pollution as winter approaches. The AAP government has accomplished a lot; despite challenging circumstances, residents are receiving free electricity, improved education, and various other benefits…”

4:56 PM | Sep 21, 2024 | After being sworn in as a Delhi Minister, AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat remarked, “I owe this opportunity to Arvind Kejriwal and Baba Saheb, who have paved the way for individuals like me to serve. We will dedicate ourselves to working hard, focusing on the needs of Dalit and backward communities…”

4:54 PM | Sep 21, 2024 | After joining the Delhi cabinet as a minister, AAP leader Kailash Gahlot stated, “We will continue to benefit from Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership as the party’s national convenor. Our sole aim is to keep serving the people of Delhi as we have in the past and to restore Arvind Kejriwal’s position.”

4:49 PM | Sep 21, 2024 | AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat has officially taken his oath as a minister in the government headed by Chief Minister Atishi.

4:46 PM | Sep 21, 2024 | AAP MLA Imran Hussain has been sworn in as a minister in the government led by Chief Minister Atishi.

4:45 PM | Sep 21, 2024 | AAP leader Kailash Gahlot has been sworn in as a minister in the government headed by Chief Minister Atishi.

4:42 PM | Sep 21, 2024 | AAP leader Gopal Rai has been sworn in as a minister in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Atishi.

4:38 PM | Sep 21, 2024 | AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has been sworn in as a minister in Atishi’s Delhi government.

4:37 PM | Sep 21, 2024 | AAP leader Atishi takes oath as Chief Minister of Delhi

4:31 PM | Sep 21, 2024 | Lt. Governor VK Saxena arrived at Raj Niwas prior to Atishi’s oath-taking ceremony.

4:30 PM | Sep 21, 2024 | Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra welcomed AAP National Convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Raj Niwas.

4:28 PM | Sep 21, 2024 | AAP leader Atishi will soon take the oath as Chief Minister of Delhi, along with five other ministers who will also be sworn in today.

04:25 PM | Sep 21, 2024 | Atishi arrives at Raj Niwas for the oath ceremony

 

