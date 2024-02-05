Delhi excise policy case: Court orders CBI to file detailed status report on further investigation in sealed cover

The CBI was ordered by the Rouse Avenue court on Monday to submit a thorough status report on the ongoing investigation in a sealed cover letter regarding the Delhi Excise policy case. The defense attorney objected to partial disclosure regarding the investigation’s status, and this directive was subsequently passed. By the following hearing date, Special Judge M K Nagpal ordered the CBI to submit a thorough status report. A second hearing on the matter is scheduled for February 22. Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister, has also had his judicial custody extended until a later date.

The agency also stated that the investigation regarding the 16 charge-sheeted accused persons has been completed.

Further investigation is ongoing against only the other accused and suspects in the case.

The counsel for CBI submitted that the matter may be fixed for arguments on charges.

Defence counsel opposed and submitted that the status report is incomplete. He also submitted that they received the translated copies of the documents supplied today. They need time for scrutiny.

It was further argued that, until the investigation is finished, there is no basis for disagreement regarding the charge. The CBI has also been ordered by the court to install software on defense attorneys’ laptops so they can access case files. The Rouse Avenue court requested a new status report on the investigation from the CBI on January 19. The IO also submitted a compliance report stating that a search list is provided. The court noted that the accused’s attorney relied upon documents and charge sheets found on a set of DVDs containing compliance reports.

The Supreme Court of India had dismissed the bail partition of Sisodia. His earlier bail applications were rejected by the High Court as well as the trial court.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. ED arrested him on March 9.

The ED has alleged that proceeds of crime of around Rs 622 crore have been generated due to the activities of the present accused Manish Sisodia.