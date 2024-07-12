Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To CM Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Case

#WATCH | On Supreme Court granting interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal, CM Kejriwal’s lawyer Rishikesh Kumar says, “The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail and the issue of section 19 and necessity of arrest has been referred to a larger bench. CM Kejriwal will remain in… pic.twitter.com/et9ectf34R
The Supreme Court has referred Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a larger bench, stating that certain legal questions arising in the petition need further consideration.
“So what is the policy of arrest, what is the basis, we have referred. We have framed three questions,” said Justice Sanjiv Khanna.
Justice Khanna clarified that the court has not examined the question of bail but has focused on the parameters of Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). “We have not examined the question of bail but we have examined parameters of Section 19 of the PMLA (power to arrest). We have explained the difference between Section 19 and Section 45 of the PMLA,” he stated.
The judge emphasized that Section 19 relies on the subjective opinion of ED officers, while Section 45 involves an exercise undertaken by the Court itself.
Arvind Kejriwal is elected leader and it is up to him to decide if he wants to continue as Delhi CM, says SC while granting him interim bail, reported news agency PTI.
On June 20, a trial court granted Kejriwal bail in the ED case, but the Delhi High Court stayed this bail order on June 25.
Why Was Kejriwal Granted Interim Bail by the Supreme Court?
On May 10, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the liquor policy case until June 1, 2024, allowing him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.
“The General Elections to Lok Sabha were significant event this year, with 650-700 million voters from an electorate of about 970 million casting their votes to elect the government for the next five years. General Elections are the life force of a democracy,” noted Justices Khanna and Datta in their order.
ED’s Allegations Against Kejriwal
The Enforcement Directorate, in its seventh supplementary chargesheet, described Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the “kingpin” and “key conspirator” in the 2021-22 excise policy “scam”. The chargesheet, filed on May 17, names Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as accused. Subsequently, a city court summoned the AAP chief on July 12.
On May 8, the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal’s plea challenging his ED arrest in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, delivering the verdict, noted that evidence provided by the ED indicated Kejriwal’s active involvement in concealing proceeds of crime. She highlighted the presence of adequate material, including statements from approvers, the involvement of middlemen, and references to cash transactions for expenditure in the 2022 Goa assembly elections.