Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail To CM Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Case

The interim bail was granted in response to Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy case. The matter was heard by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. Arvind Kejriwal will not be released from jail yet. The decision will be uploaded after Justice Datta’s signature. For now, Arvind Kejriwal will remain in judicial custody by the CBI.

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “Arvind Kejriwal has suffered incarceration of 90 days …We direct Kejriwal will be released on interim bail. We are conscious he is an elected leader,” stated Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The Supreme Court has referred Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a larger bench, stating that certain legal questions arising in the petition need further consideration.

“So what is the policy of arrest, what is the basis, we have referred. We have framed three questions,” said Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Justice Khanna clarified that the court has not examined the question of bail but has focused on the parameters of Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). “We have not examined the question of bail but we have examined parameters of Section 19 of the PMLA (power to arrest). We have explained the difference between Section 19 and Section 45 of the PMLA,” he stated.

The judge emphasized that Section 19 relies on the subjective opinion of ED officers, while Section 45 involves an exercise undertaken by the Court itself.