Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Delhi Government Urges Neighbors To Halt Diesel Bus Operations Amid Pollution Crisis

The Delhi government has taken decisive steps to combat escalating pollution levels in the capital by urging neighboring states—Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan—to halt the influx of diesel buses.

Delhi Government Urges Neighbors To Halt Diesel Bus Operations Amid Pollution Crisis

The Delhi government has taken decisive steps to combat escalating pollution levels in the capital by urging neighboring states—Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan—to halt the influx of diesel buses. This appeal comes as the city grapples with deteriorating air quality.

Measures to Improve Air Quality

Following the announcement of Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) by the Commission for Air Quality Monitoring (CAQM), Delhi’s environment minister outlined a series of initiatives. These include deploying 6,200 sanitation workers, implementing water sprinkling on roads, and utilizing anti-smog guns in heavily polluted areas. Additionally, there will be increased inspections at construction sites and the addition of 40 trips to Delhi Metro routes to encourage public transport use.

Blame Game Over Pollution Sources

Environment Minister Gopal Rai expressed concern over pollution from diesel buses, stating, “Pollution level in Delhi is increasing due to the neighboring states spread around Delhi.” He emphasized the harmful emissions from diesel vehicles and urged state governments to take action within their jurisdictions. In his communication to neighboring states, he highlighted the need for collective responsibility in addressing pollution.

However, Delhi BJP chief criticized the government’s focus on neighboring states, arguing that pollution is primarily influenced by winds from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. He accused the Delhi government of politically motivated blame-shifting.

Opposition Criticism

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav criticized the AAP government, alleging a lack of effective measures to control pollution. He remarked, “The continuous increase in pollution in the Capital for the last 11 years clearly shows that crores of rupees are being wasted on corruption.”

Enhanced Cleaning and Monitoring Efforts

At a recent multi-department meeting, Minister Gopal Rai announced that water sprinkling would be intensified to control road dust pollution. Additional MCD workers will be deployed to clean road dust, and dust suppressants will be mixed with water for sprinkling in critical areas starting on the 25th of this month.

Traffic police officials noted that while they have not received specific instructions to increase personnel, they are actively identifying and seizing older vehicles not meeting pollution standards.

Real-Time Air Quality Concerns

On Tuesday, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) reached 327, categorized as “very poor,” with further deterioration to 330 later in the day. The government has intensified inspections at construction and demolition sites, with teams assigned to monitor compliance and report issues.

To alleviate traffic congestion at 97 key points in the city, the government is exploring measures such as increasing parking fees and encouraging public transportation use. Additionally, to mitigate biomass burning, resident welfare associations will be mandated to provide heaters for night-duty workers.

In highlighting the severity of the situation, Rai pointed out that the influx of diesel buses significantly contributes to air quality degradation, posing serious health risks to Delhi’s residents.

ALSO READ: Atleast 10 Indigo, Vistara Flights Receive Fresh Bomb Threats, Check List

 

 

