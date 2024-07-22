Delhi High Court Disposes of PIL for SIT Investigation into IGI Airport Roof Collapse

In the matter, the counsel representing the Central Government stated that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has constituted a high-level expert committee comprising structural engineers from IIT Delhi to assess the incident at Delhi Terminal-1 and submit its report.

Additionally, all airport operators have been directed to conduct a third-party audit of the structural stability of airport buildings and associated infrastructure through reputed government institutions or bodies such as IITs, NITs, CBRI, EIL, etc.

The airport operators have also been directed to carry out a thorough evaluation of all civil, electrical, and technical aspects of the building, including the design, specifications, and workmanship of the roof sheeting structure, before the onset of the monsoon each year. It was also stated that airport buildings are constructed following established standards and the National Building Code.

Furthermore, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has published Civil Aviation Requirements Section 4 Series B Part I, which prescribes standards for airside infrastructure. The DGCA conducts regular audits through surveillance inspections and spot checks to ensure compliance with these standards. All airport operators have been instructed to carry out third-party structural audits by reputed agencies like IITs, NITs, government engineering colleges, and EIL.

The counsel for the government further stated that an FIR under Sections 337 and 304A of the IPC has been registered by the Delhi Police, and a probe is underway.

The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, after reviewing the submissions, decided to dispose of the matter.

The plea, filed by the Civil Safety Council of India through its President Yatin Swami, sought directions to monitor the investigation by a multidisciplinary SIT headed by a group of expert engineers or any other agency like the CBI to assess the quality of building construction, project approvals, and clearances from civil agencies like the MCD, as well as maintenance as per building bylaws and acts at all terminals in Delhi Airport and other terminals across the country.

The plea alleged that non-adherence to building regulations and the rapid pace of project completion were the main reasons behind such mishaps, which resulted in the deaths of a 45-year-old cab driver and injuries to eight others, including a Merchant Navy officer, after a portion of the roof at Terminal-1 of Delhi Airport collapsed during heavy rains, crushing at least three cars on June 28.