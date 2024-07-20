Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi writes to FM Sitharaman, seeks Rs 10,000 crore for MCD

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Saturday requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ensure a fair allocation of central government funds for Delhi’s development and maintenance. In her letter, Oberoi requested an allocation of Rs 10,000 crores to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to support the city’s needs.

In the letter, Oberoi said, “I am writing to you on behalf of the citizens of Delhi and the MCD to urgently request a fair and equitable share of central government funds for the development and maintenance of our city. This step-motherly and unfair treatment by the Central Government towards the Delhites has been flagged innumerable times by the Delhi Government as well, but no action has been taken in this regard.”

The letter added further, “We earnestly request an allocation of Rs 10,000 crores from the central government to the MCD. This amount, representing a mere 5 per cent of Delhi’s total tax contribution, would be utilized as follows–Rs 5,000 crores to enhance sanitation and cleanliness; Rs 3,000 crores to repair and upgrade roads in residential colonies; and Rs 2,000 crores to beautify and maintain colony parks.”

The Mayor further said that Delhi, as one of the highest contributors to the national economy, pays a substantial amount in taxes. “In the fiscal year 2023-24, Delhi paid a staggering Rs. 2.07 lakh crore in income tax and Rs. 25,000 crores in CGST. But Delhi’s Urban Local Body (ULB), MCD, has been facing extremely unjust behaviour over the last few years, with it receiving nothing from the Central Government,” Oberoi said.

She added, “This stands in stark contrast to other states and their ULBs, which receive substantial allocations. For instance, the ULBs of Uttar Pradesh receive Rs 13,432 crores annually, Maharashtra receives Rs 7,000 crores, and Bihar receives Rs 6,000 crores.”

She further said that the absence of central funding severely constrains their ability to provide essential services and maintain the city’s infrastructure.

Oberoi further said that by granting Delhi its fair share of central funds, we can create a more livable, sustainable, and vibrant city for all residents. “We urge you to consider our request with the urgency it deserves. By investing in Delhi, you are investing in the nation’s capital and the well-being of millions of citizens who contribute significantly to the country’s progress,” she said.

(inputs from ANI)