Delhi Minister Atishi Issues Show Cause Notice Over Ad Controversy

Delhi Minister Atishi issued show cause notices on Thursday to the Director and Secretary of the Information and Publicity Department for releasing an Independence Day advertisement without the photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In the show cause notice, AAP leader Atishi alleged that on August 15, the Information and Publicity Department issued a half-page newspaper advertisement without the Chief Minister’s photo, despite the minister-in-charge’s prior approval.

The notice states, “Despite the written directions dated 14.08.2024 and the express approval for a full-page advertisement featuring the CM’s photo, the DIP, under your authority and without the minister-in-charge’s approval, released a half-page advertisement without the CM’s photo on 15.08.2024. This is a complete violation of the minister-in-charge’s directions and amounts to willful disobedience and gross insubordination.”

The notice further explains, “Since the advertisements and creatives were released without the necessary approval from the minister-in-charge, the entire process is compromised and rendered procedurally invalid.”

The notice also mentions that the cost of the advertisements will be deducted from the salaries of the Director and Secretary of the Information and Publicity Department. “You are required to show cause as to why action should not be initiated against you and why the cost of the media plan and advertisement, published without the minister-in-charge’s approval, should not be recovered from your salary. Please respond within three days of receiving this notice.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Minister Atishi wrote to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding severe waterlogging under the Zakhira underpass in Delhi.

In her letter, Atishi wrote, “I would like to draw your attention to the serious issue of waterlogging under the Zakhira underpass in Delhi. I have been informed that the main cause of this waterlogging is the lack of proper channelization of water from the area belonging to Indian Railways, as there is no drain culvert to direct the water to the nearby MCD drain/Najafgarh drain.”

