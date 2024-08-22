Nanda Devi Lokjat Fair 2024: CM Dhami Kicks Off Festivities In Chamoli

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the three-day Nanda Devi Lokjat Fair at Kurud in the Chamoli district on Wednesday. The Chief Minister visited Maa Nanda, offered prayers, and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the state.

During the occasion, the Chief Minister announced several initiatives, including the construction of sports grounds in Nandanagar, Narayanbagh, and Dewal, security enhancements on both banks of the Pranamati River, and flood protection work in Dhadarbagh of Tharali. He also declared the Nanda Devi Lokjat Fair as a state fair and announced plans to upgrade Nandanagar Hospital to a district hospital.

CM Dhami stated that traditional fairs help us connect with our cultural roots. He emphasized that the government is committed to preserving the mythological fairs of the state and enhancing them with new dimensions. The Chief Minister highlighted that the current government is focusing on development while respecting religious traditions.

MUST READ: Death Toll Rises To 17 In Reactor Blast At Andhra’s Anakapalli

He also addressed the issue of transparent recruitment examinations, noting that the government has enacted anti-cheating laws and has sent over 100 individuals involved in cheating to jail. CM Dhami reported that more than 16,000 youths have received appointment letters due to the government’s effective policies.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister mentioned that sustainable development is progressing rapidly in the state, with Uttarakhand ranking first in sustainable development in the country. He noted that Badrinath and Kedarnath are being developed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: KT Rama Rao Accuses Telangana Government Of Deceiving Farmers With False Loan Waiver Promises