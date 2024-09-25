Delhi Plans Artificial Showers In November To Reduce Pollution Levels

An anti-dust campaign will be launched across all assembly constituencies

The Delhi government has approached the Union Environment Minister, requesting approval to conduct artificial rain in early November. This move is aimed at mitigating the anticipated spike in pollution levels following Diwali celebrations and stubble burning in nearby states. Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated, “We are preparing for artificial rains during the pollution peak, but we are still waiting for the Union Minister’s response.”

Air Quality Improvement Since 2016

Rai emphasized the progress in reducing Delhi’s air pollution, noting a 34.6% decrease between 2016 and 2023. He attributed this improvement largely to afforestation efforts in the capital. “Over the last four years, two crore trees have been planted in Delhi, which has significantly helped in lowering pollution levels,” Rai added.

To effectively monitor pollution hotspots, real-time drone surveillance will be implemented. Furthermore, a Special Task Force comprising 86 members from various departments, including the environment and transport ministries, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the Public Works Department, will be set up to ensure coordinated action against pollution.

Anti-Dust Campaign and Vehicle Pollution Crackdown

Starting October 7, an anti-dust campaign will be launched across all assembly constituencies. The initiative will involve 85 machine sweepers and 200 mobile anti-smog guns. Additionally, a team of 360 personnel will be deployed to inspect vehicle pollution certificates to ensure compliance.

A Green War Room will be established to address the challenges of air pollution during the winter months. In addition, a ban on firecrackers will be enforced, with an official notification expected to be released soon.