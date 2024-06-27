Delhi Witnesses Heavy Rains, Relief From Intense Heat Expected

Parts of Delhi witnessed heavy downpour early in the morning on Thursday today, bringing with it the much-needed relief from the scorching heat that had gripped the city for the last few days. The different areas in the national capital that receive rain, today, included Munirka and Sarita Vihar. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted additional showers throughout the day.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive heavy rainfall, bringing respite from heat. Visuals from Sarita Vihar area. pic.twitter.com/OHkSOURVpB — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

At 7:30 AM, the IMD posted on X (formerly Twitter) predicting, “Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi during the next two hours.”

Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad) Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti (U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/qJ95g6K1SA — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) June 27, 2024

The IMD further went on to predict heavy rain in several other nearby regions as well. These areas included Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram. This downpour on Thursday comes as a relief for all the residents of Delhi amidst the persisting heatwave.

According to the reports by the India Meteorological Department, the capital city has been experiencing a very hot June this year. The reports claim that the city recorded nine days of persistent intense and unbearable heatwave.

The IMD, on Wednesday, predicted that Delhi’s maximum temperature would be around 38 degrees Celsius while minimum temperature and minimum temperatures for the day would be around 29 degrees Celsius. The city’s primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, however, reported to have recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above the normal level for this time of year.

The IMD’s recent weather forecast indicates that more rain can be expected in the forthcoming days, which might reduce the prevailing heat and improve the overall weather conditions in the region.

Alsoo read: Reports State Delhi Expected To Experience Monsoon By End Of This Week

Show Full Article