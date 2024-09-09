Democratic Progressive Party Secretary-General Affirms Taiwan’s Sovereignty, Says ‘Taiwan’s..”

At a recent event in San Francisco, Lin Yu-Chang, the secretary-general of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), declared, that "Taiwan's sovereignty is inviolable. '' Reports Focus Taiwan.

Speaking at a meeting organized by the Taiwanese American Federation of Northern California (TAFNC), Lin affirmed that “Taiwanese have the defining power to decide their own future.”

He also emphasized that the themes of Taiwanese sovereignty and self-determination have been central to President Lai Ching-te’s speeches since his inauguration in May.

Further, Lin also highlighted how Taiwan’s global significance has grown due to major events like the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War.

Later, Lin also asserted, that “supporting Taiwan” is a bipartisan position in the United States, reflecting shared democratic values and commitment to freedom.

Meanwhile, Lin, who served as Taiwan’s minister of the interior from January 2023 to May 2024, is on a 13-day visit to the US. Ever since his arrival on August 31, he has visited New York, Washington, DC, and Houston.

