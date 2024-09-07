Ex-Colonels And General Sentenced In Taiwan Espionage Case: Court Details

The Taipei District Court has sentenced three retired officers from Taiwan's Military Intelligence Bureau (MIB) for espionage activities on behalf of China.

Former Major General Yueh Chih-chung: 10 months in jail

Retired Colonel Chang Chao-jan: 18 months in prison

Ex-Colonel Chou Tien-tzu: 14 months in prison

Ex-Colonel Wang Ta-wang was acquitted of all charges.

Details of the Espionage Charges

Chang, Chou, and Yueh were found guilty of forming a spy ring to collect sensitive information for China. Prosecutors reported that the officers received benefits from China, including free trips, as part of their espionage activities. They were instructed by a national security official from Guangdong, China, to gather confidential information from Taiwan.

Chang was also accused of facilitating a trip to China for Wang, who subsequently disclosed personal information about his colleagues to Chinese officials.’

Legal Proceedings and Appeals

The verdicts handed down by the Taipei District Court are subject to appeal. The charges against the officers included violations of the National Security Act for forming a spy organization and the National Intelligence Work Act for leaking secrets.

Recent Related Sentencing

On August 30, the Taiwanese Supreme Court sentenced a father and son duo to eight years in prison for enticing active military officers to pass secret information about the Han Kuang drills to China. The court’s decision, which followed the rejection of final appeals on August 29, concluded a case involving the Huang family, who first made contact with Chinese intelligence officials in 2015 while doing business in Xiamen.

The duo recruited two officers from separate air defense and missile units, Yeh and Su, who provided eight secret documents about the Han Kuang exercises. The information was delivered either personally to China or via messaging software.

Implications for Taiwan’s National Security

These recent cases underscore the ongoing threat of espionage and its impact on national security. Taiwan is facing significant challenges in integrity of its military and intelligence operationsprotecting sensitive information and ensuring the . The sentences and ongoing investigations highlight the need for stringent security measures and vigilance against foreign intelligence activities.

